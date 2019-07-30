MaidSafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $65.39 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $272,318.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00280170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01541027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.