Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Bank of America

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.43. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,700,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,023,000 after acquiring an additional 46,985 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

