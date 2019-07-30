Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 367,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,157. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $23,196,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $9,879,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 100,981 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $6,438,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.