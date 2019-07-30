Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 660,872 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $398.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macmahon Company Profile (ASX:MAH)

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

