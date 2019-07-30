Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 5,721 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for about 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after buying an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,692,000 after buying an additional 172,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,090,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of CELG stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 70,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

