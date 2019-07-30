Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 117.6% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 57,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 71,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,760. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

