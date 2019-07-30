Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 460.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,308,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,330 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,138,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.04. 4,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.