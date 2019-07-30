Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.09 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.70. 9,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.76. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

