Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 5,026 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Harris makes up 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Harris were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Harris by 618.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Harris by 9.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Harris by 46.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Harris in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Harris in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,642,228.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $200.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

