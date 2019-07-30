Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,639,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,830,000 after purchasing an additional 654,505 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,363.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,667,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,686,000 after acquiring an additional 110,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 117,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,331,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $740.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In other news, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $283,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

