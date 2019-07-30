Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 11,504 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $964,125,000 after purchasing an additional 428,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,587,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $669,759,000 after purchasing an additional 638,947 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,276,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $549,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

