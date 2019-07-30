M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

MHO stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $938.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $623.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 109.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,746.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 225.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3,653.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

