LVZ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 18.9% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.21. 24,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,647. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.