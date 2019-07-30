Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 92,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

