Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,271,900 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 5,722,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,278,000 after purchasing an additional 390,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,903,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 350,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,575,074 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,400,000 after buying an additional 652,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,631,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.96.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,068. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

