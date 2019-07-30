Loopring Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Bitbns and CoinExchange. Loopring has a total market cap of $41.22 million and $9.18 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,600,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, IDAX, Upbit, AirSwap, OKEx, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bithumb, IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

