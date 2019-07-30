Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,758,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 3,076,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.66. Loews has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Loews will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David B. Edelson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $150,719.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,934.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $485,213.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,678. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 182.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on L shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

