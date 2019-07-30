Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.66. Loews has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
In other Loews news, insider David B. Edelson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $150,719.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,934.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $242,878.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,556 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $320,954,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,382,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,102,000 after purchasing an additional 310,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.
Featured Story: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.