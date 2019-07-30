Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.66. Loews has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loews will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loews news, insider David B. Edelson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $150,719.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,934.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $242,878.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,556 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $320,954,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,382,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,102,000 after purchasing an additional 310,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

