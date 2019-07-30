Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,987 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,994,710 shares of company stock worth $140,841,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.