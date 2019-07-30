Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6,623.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,997. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

