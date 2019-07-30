Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after acquiring an additional 792,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 63.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,985,000 after acquiring an additional 601,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,452 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 269.9% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.40. 24,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.52. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

