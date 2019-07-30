Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,400 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Beigene by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Beigene by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Beigene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Beigene by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $39,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,343,324.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $612,951.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,611,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,566,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,178 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,739. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $194.56. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. Beigene had a negative net margin of 302.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

