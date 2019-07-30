Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after buying an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of CE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. 15,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

