Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.96 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,015. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

