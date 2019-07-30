Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.61 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $71.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.93.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

