Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.71 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

