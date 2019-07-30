Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. 2,163,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,318. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

