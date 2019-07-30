Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) & Main Street Capital (NASDAQ:MAIN) Financial Survey

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.8% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Livexlive Media does not pay a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Livexlive Media and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00 Main Street Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25

Livexlive Media presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. Main Street Capital has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.25%. Given Livexlive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media -110.99% -185.99% -59.38% Main Street Capital 73.33% 10.70% 6.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livexlive Media and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $33.70 million 4.11 -$37.76 million ($0.72) -3.67 Main Street Capital $233.35 million 11.27 $168.21 million $2.60 16.13

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Livexlive Media on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

