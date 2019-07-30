LiteBitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $11,085.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $11,085.00 and $423.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.