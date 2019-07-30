Lisk 1-Day Volume Tops $5.82 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00014468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Coinroom, Gate.io and Coindeal. Lisk has a market capitalization of $165.25 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,030,716 coins and its circulating supply is 118,934,303 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, YoBit, COSS, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Coindeal, Huobi, ChaoEX, BitBay, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Livecoin, Bittrex, Exrates, Upbit, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

