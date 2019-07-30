Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,699. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

