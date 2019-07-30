LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $422.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

