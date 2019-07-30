Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 34,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

