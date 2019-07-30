Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth $105,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. 504,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 267.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $108.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

