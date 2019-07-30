Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 9,533 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fiserv by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,314.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

