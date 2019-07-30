Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 502 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.44.

Mastercard stock opened at $281.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,488 shares of company stock worth $91,166,858 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

