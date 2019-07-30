Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 5,010 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 44.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,850 shares of company stock worth $20,432,513. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $148.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.