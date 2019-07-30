Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Torchmark makes up about 1.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Torchmark by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Torchmark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Torchmark by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 4th quarter valued at $85,330,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at $7,818,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Torchmark stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 696,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,591,414.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $89,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,292 shares of company stock valued at $18,825,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

