Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

WAT opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.06. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $255.21.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

