Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,050 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 585,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 204,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 38,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 4.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.04.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $733,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock worth $1,405,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

