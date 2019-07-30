Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $276.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

