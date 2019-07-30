Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,565 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMK. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMK stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.24.

