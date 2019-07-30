LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bradesco Corretora set a $11.00 price objective on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.06.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.