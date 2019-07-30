Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $191.51

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.51 and traded as low as $183.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $183.25, with a volume of 868 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$191.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30. The company has a market cap of $592.87 million and a PE ratio of 19.86.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

