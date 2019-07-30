Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $111,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $56,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 22.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 477,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantronix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

