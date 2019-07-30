Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $111,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $56,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.73.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.
