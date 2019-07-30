Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.26. 2,341,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

