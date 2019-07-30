Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 182.88%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million.

LMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 153.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 72,676 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $713,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 12.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,472. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $421.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 257.89%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.