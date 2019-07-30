Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $602.16372-613.3149 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.09 million.Landec also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $-0.16–0.14 EPS.

LNDC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 116,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,512. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $311.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.