Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,618,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,666,000 after acquiring an additional 208,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 789,356 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 76.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 805,966 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,631,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,238,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 586,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.
LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
