Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,618,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,666,000 after acquiring an additional 208,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,094,000 after acquiring an additional 789,356 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 76.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 805,966 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,631,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,238,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 586,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

