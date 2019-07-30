Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $190.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LH. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.54.

LH stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $119.38 and a 52 week high of $182.75.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $983,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,144. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $1,694,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 777.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 81,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

